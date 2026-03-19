What's Going On With Beyond Meat Stock Thursday?

Details

Beyond Meat said more than 20 products have earned Clean Label Project Certification after third-party testing for contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides.

Newly certified items include Beyond Steak Filet, Beyond Ground Original, and Beyond Immerse protein drinks in Peach Mango, Orange Tangerine, and Lemon Lime — the first ready-to-drink protein beverages to receive the designation.

The company said the milestone reinforces its focus on transparency, ingredient quality, and stricter-than-regulatory purity standards.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Beyond Meat is trading 8.97% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.41% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 79.94% and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.08, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.0162, below its signal line at -0.0139, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for Beyond Meat as it navigates its current market environment.

Key Resistance : 82 cents

: 82 cents Key Support: 50 cents

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Beyond Meat is set to report earnings on March 25, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 11 cents (up from loss of 65 cents)

: Loss of 11 cents (up from loss of 65 cents) Revenue Estimate: $63.05 million (down from $76.66 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Sell rating. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Underperform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 13, 2025)

: Underperform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 13, 2025) Barclays : Underweight (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 12, 2025)

: Underweight (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 12, 2025) BTIG: Neutral (Oct. 24, 2025)

Price Action

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were up 1.66% at $0.71 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Nadya Kubik via Shutterstock