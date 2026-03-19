Forget $5 Trillion, Dan Ives Thinks Nvidia Is $6 Trillion Company In Making

The ‘Godfather’ Of AI Revolution

While some investors are demanding immediate proof of further growth, Ives argues that we are only in year three of an 8 to 10-year build-out. “There’s one chip in the world fueling the AI revolution, and that’s Nvidia,” Ives stated, referring to CEO Jensen Huang as the “Godfather of AI.”

He noted that the demand-to-supply ratio for Nvidia's chips currently sits at a staggering 12-to-1, a gap that suggests the company is “sandbagging” its long-term guidance by 20% to 30%.

A $6 Trillion Milestone

The crux of the Wedbush thesis lies in the sheer scale of the addressable market. While the market currently eyes a $3 trillion to $4 trillion opportunity in inference and hardware, Ives believes the trajectory is much steeper.

“I think this is a $6 trillion market cap by 2027,” Ives predicted, citing a massive backlog and the transition of Nvidia from a mere chip provider to a foundational platform.

As per the last check, Nvidia’s market valuation stood at $4.385 trillion.

The Second And Third Derivatives

Beyond the hardware, Ives highlighted a “memory super cycle” and an impending software boom. He expects software to become the “hearts and lungs” of the AI revolution in the second half of the year.

“This is still a bull cycle for tech despite obviously this white-knuckle period,” Ives concluded, reinforcing his view that Nvidia remains the primary engine of the global tech landscape.

NVDA Tumbles Over 3% In 2026

Shares of Nvidia were down 3.27% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq 100 index tumbled 3.10% in the same period. NVDA was also higher by 2.36% over the last six months and 56.29% over the year.

It closed 0.84% lower at $180.40 on Wednesday and was down 0.55% in premarket on Thursday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA maintains a strong price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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