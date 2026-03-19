Comcast Stock Edges Up In Pre-Market—Here's What You Should Know

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) edged up 0.49% in the pre-market session to $28.71 on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, CMCSA closed regular session at $28.57, down 5.02%.

Insiders Report Transactions i

On Wednesday, Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Khoury exercised 10,867 options at $28.38, totaling $308,405. She then surrendered 10,514 shares at $30.08, totaling $316,261, to cover tax obligations.

Now her net holdings in the media and technology company stand at 60,538 shares.

According to a separate SEC filing, Director Edward Breen received 30,000 Class A shares on Tuesday through a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT) at $0.00, bringing his direct holdings to 55,825 shares.

Comcast, NVIDIA Launch Edge AI Field Trial

The initiative will focus on hyper-personalized advertising, an AI concierge for small businesses, and ultra-low-latency gaming.

Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer of Comcast, said, “By bringing NVIDIA GPUs directly into our edge cloud, we can explore what becomes possible when AI inference happens only milliseconds from end users.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Comcast has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, with a 52-week high of $35.33 and a 52-week low of $24.12.

Its stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.65.

CMCSA has dropped 15.50% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is trading at about 60.3% below its 52-week high.

With a Growth score of 85.39, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate CMCSA has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo by Daniel J. Macy via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.