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March 19, 2026 3:11 AM 1 min read

Serina Therapeutics (SER) Stock Surges Over 39% After Hours— Here's Why

Serina Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:SER) jumped 39.45% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, climbing to $1.78, after the clinical-stage company announced a $15 million private placement closing on Friday.

Serina said in its Wednesday announcement, made after markets closed, that a second tranche of up to $15 million is expected by April 30, with warrant coverage potentially raising an additional $33.3 million.

CEO Steve Ledger noted that with the first patient dosed in the registrational trial and a clear 505(b)(2) pathway aligned with the Food and Drug Administration, the financing positions Serina to execute on its most value-creating milestones to date.

High-Profile Co-Chairman Strengthens Credibility

from a regular-session close of $1.28,

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Serina Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and a 52-week trading range of $7.92 to $1.22.

The biotech’s stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.86.

SER has dropped 71.11% over the past 12 months, underscoring challenges for its longer-term outlook.

The small-cap stock is currently trading near its 52-week low.

Price Action: SER closed Wednesday's regular session at $1.28, down 4.48%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SER has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: JOURNEY STUDIO7 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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