No 'SaaS Apocalypse:' Evercore Founder Dismisses AI Market Fears, Says US Economy Is Resilient Despite Iran War Even As MSFT Drops 19% In 2026

Dismissing The ‘SaaS Apocalypse’

Addressing the rapid evolution of AI in a conversation with CNBC, Altman pushed back against doomsday predictions surrounding the tech sector.

Economic Resilience Amid Geopolitical Strife

Altman noted that financial markets are currently navigating two colliding crosscurrents: a fundamentally solid U.S. economy and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

While the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens 20% of global oil exports and will be difficult to reopen without a ceasefire, Altman stressed that the U.S. is uniquely positioned to weather the storm.

“The U.S. economy is a huge and very resilient thing,” Altman said, pointing out that America is a net exporter of oil and that consumers spend less than 5% of their disposable income on gasoline.

Furthermore, he noted that most macroeconomic forecasters have built a “30-day conflict” into their assumptions, which explains why equities remain strong. Unless the conflict drags on for months and significantly alters business conditions, Altman does not advise clients to drastically change their investment strategies.

Dealmaking Marches On

Despite the momentary uncertainty that global strife can create, corporate leaders remain active.

Altman confirmed there has not yet been any “diminution in activity” regarding corporate transactions, as decision-makers continue to bank on a short-lived conflict.

Markets Fall In 2026

The S&P 500 index tumbled 3.41%, whereas the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones declined 4.66% and 4.46%, respectively, year-to-date.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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