Why OceanPal Stock (SVRN) Jumped 40% In After-Hours Trading

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRN) spiked 40.16% to $0.31 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The after-hours spike coincided with a wave of Securities and Exchange Commission Form 3 filings disclosing new insider ownership across multiple executive and director roles.

Sweeping Leadership Reset Triggers Market Reaction

SEC Form 3 filings — the required initial ownership disclosures under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 — confirmed a major executive overhaul at OceanPal.

Chief Financial Officer Vasiliki Plousaki, Chief Accounting Officer Konstantina Tsakiri and Co-CEO Robert J. Perri filed on Tuesday, with Co-CEO Salvatore J. Ternullo, Secretary Margarita Veniou, and the directors filing on Wednesday.

According to the filing, Co-CEO Ternullo was granted 822,156 restricted stock units, with 25% vesting on Sept. 1 and the remainder releasing monthly over 36 months.

Insider Convertible Stakes Add Dilution Watch

The filings also reveal convertible preferred stock positions across multiple insiders.

Director Eleftherios Papatrifon holds Series C preferred shares that can be converted into 3.33 million common shares, while Directors Chrysochoidis and Veraros hold convertible shares totaling 612,114 and 634,489, respectively. All of these are under SVRN's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and subject to a 49% beneficial ownership limit per shareholder agreement.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

OceanPal has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, with a 52-week high of $1.61 and a 52-week low of $0.22.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the Greece-based global provider of shipping transportation services stands at 26.34.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 99.01%.

Currently, SVRN is positioned at its annual low.

The stock's continued decline and low positioning suggest that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors act.

Price Action: OceanPal closed the regular session 14.73% lower at $0.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SVRN has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.