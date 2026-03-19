Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Climbs After Hours As Qatar LNG Facilities Hit By Missile Strikes

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) shares are trending on Wednesday night.

LNG gained in after-hours trading, climbing 1.23% to $269.50 on Wednesday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Texas-based energy company closed the regular session at $266.22, up 5.85%.

Strike Sends Shockwaves Through LNG Markets

The surge in the stock follows missile strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which produces about 20% of the world's LNG, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.

The attack on Ras Laffan followed Israeli strikes on Iran’s largest natural gas plant earlier in the day. Tehran subsequently warned that a number of energy assets across the Gulf are now “legitimate targets,” putting traders on immediate high alert over the region’s supply stability.

Gas Prices Spike on Supply Shock

Natural gas jumped 5.72% to $3.2403 per MMBtu, according to Trading Economics, as markets priced in the escalating risk.

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy trade route, added further upward pressure on prices.

Thailand Moves to Expand Cheniere LNG Deal

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Thailand's Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon confirmed earlier that Bangkok is negotiating with Cheniere to increase LNG deliveries under an existing long-term contract, raising shipments from 1 mtpa to 1.3 mtpa, with the first delivery expected in the second quarter of this year.

Cheniere’s Contract Model Draws Investor Interest

Cheniere, the largest U.S. LNG producer and the second-largest globally, buys natural gas from North American markets, liquefies it at its facilities and delivers it to customers in more than 40 markets worldwide.

With approximately 95% of its production capacity locked under long-term take-or-pay agreements, Cheniere carries a stable, contracted revenue base, positioning it as a direct beneficiary of supply disruption narratives.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, with a 52-week high of $267.25 and a 52-week low of $186.20.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of LNG stands at 76.12.

Over the past 12 months, the large-cap stock has gained 17.14%.

LNG stock is currently trading near its annual high.

The long-term trend and strong positioning suggest that the stock has continued upside potential.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.