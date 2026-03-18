What's Going On With Kraft Heinz Stock Today?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares are down on Wednesday while the broader markets are experiencing declines.

The company has entered a five-year global partnership with the National Football League, marking Kraft Heinz as the NFL’s first-ever global condiment partner, which is expected to enhance fan engagement and food experiences.

The partnership aims to integrate Kraft Heinz’s extensive portfolio of iconic brands with the NFL’s vast audience, unlocking premium visibility at stadiums and during major events.

This collaboration will kick off at the upcoming NFL Draft in April, where Kraft Heinz plans to surprise fans with unique experiences.

The deal is expected to drive incremental retail opportunities and expand Kraft Heinz’s presence in food service during high-impact consumption occasions, such as the Super Bowl and Thanksgiving.

With the NFL being the most popular sports league in the U.S., this partnership positions Kraft Heinz to connect with millions of fans globally.

The broader market is currently facing challenges, with major indices like the S&P 500 down 0.56% and the Dow Jones falling 0.93%. The decline in Kraft Heinz shares reflects a broader trend, as the stock is moving lower while the overall market is experiencing downward pressure.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7.9% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 26.46%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 38.75, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3621, below its signal line at -0.1579, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should be cautious.

Key Resistance : $25.00

: $25.00 Key Support: $22.00

Kraft Heinz’s partnership with the NFL is significant as it aligns Kraft Heinz with a cultural phenomenon, potentially enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement during major sporting events. As the company seeks to expand its market presence, this collaboration could be a pivotal step in driving future growth.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The Kraft Heinz Company is slated to provide its next financial update on April 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 50 cents (Down from 62 cents)

: 50 cents (Down from 62 cents) Revenue Estimate : $5.87 Billion (Down from $5.99 Billion)

: $5.87 Billion (Down from $5.99 Billion) Valuation: Forward P/E of 22.68x

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $26.74. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $23.00) (Mar. 12)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $23.00) (Mar. 12) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $25.00) (Feb. 13)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $25.00) (Feb. 13) JP Morgan: Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $22.00) (Feb. 12)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because KHC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

KHC Stock Price Activity: Kraft Heinz shares were down 3.45% at $22.11 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock