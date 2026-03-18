Why Is AIM ImmunoTech Stock Gaining Today?

• AIM ImmunoTech stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are AIM shares rallying?

The development strengthens its intellectual property position in a major global health care market.

The newly approved patent protects the use of Ampligen in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment, Benzinga reports.

Patent Coverage and Scope

The Japanese patent protects therapies combining Ampligen (rintatolimod) with anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibodies. The approval followed a required six-month opposition review after its initial grant in September 2025.

The claims cover multiple oncology applications, including pancreatic cancer, which remains one of the deadliest malignancies worldwide. The patent protection in Japan extends through Dec. 20, 2039.

Global Intellectual Property Strategy

The company has also secured similar protections in other key markets. Its U.S. patent for Ampligen-based combination therapies expires in August 2039.

In Europe, the company holds rights in the Netherlands for similar applications involving checkpoint blockade therapies. These include combinations with widely used treatments such as Keytruda, Opdivo and Imfinzi.

Market Opportunity and Clinical Focus

Japan represents one of the largest pharmaceutical markets globally. It is also expected to see a significant rise in pancreatic cancer cases in the U.S. by 2030.

The company aims to target late-stage pancreatic cancer, where treatment options remain limited and survival rates are low.

"AIM is committed to developing Ampligen for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, which is an extremely lethal and unmet global health problem. Securing this critical patent in a key global market is just the latest step in AIM’s robust development and commercialization strategy," said Thomas K. Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech.

Future Development Plans

AIM plans to pursue orphan drug designation for Ampligen in Japan for pancreatic cancer treatment. The company already holds similar designations in the U.S. and the European Union.

According to Benzinga Pro, AIM stock has lost over 90% in the past year.

AIM price Action: AIM ImmunoTech shares are trading higher by 73.66% to $1.21 at publication on Tuesday.

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