CF Industries' Stock Sees Momentum Score Spike As Middle East Fertilizer Exports Stagnate

Shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) have surged into the top 10% of the market's elite technical performers on the back of a structural supply shock in the Middle East.

As of mid-March 2026, Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings showed CF’s momentum score rose from 84.8 to 90.17 week-on-week, reflecting a massive capital rotation into North American agricultural plays.

The stock has delivered a staggering 59.41% year-to-date return, significantly outpacing the broader S&P 500’s 1.81% decline.

Market sentiment has shifted dramatically from the AI-driven semiconductor boom of early 2026 toward essential commodities amid the ongoing Iran-U.S. war.

Geopolitical Chokepoints Fuel North American Advantage

The rally is inextricably linked to the Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. With roughly one-third of global seaborne fertilizer trade passing through this volatile corridor, exports from major producers like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have stagnated.

While Middle Eastern urea production is hamstrung by logistics and regional instability, CF Industries—the largest nitrogen producer in North America—is capitalizing on its domestic insulation.

The company utilizes low-cost, local natural gas to produce ammonia and urea, allowing it to capture expanding margins as global fertilizer prices jump nearly 30% in response to the shortage.

The timing of this momentum score spike is acute, coinciding with the Northern Hemisphere's spring planting window. As global buyers scramble to replace “stranded” Gulf supplies, demand for CF's output has reached a fever pitch.

CF Shares Outperform Peers In 2026

While CF was higher by 59.41% YTD, it also rose 46.44% and 58.61% over the last six months and one year, respectively.

CF closed Tuesday 0.78% higher at $123.29 apiece, and it was lower by 3.97% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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