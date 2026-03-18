The move highlights the company's push to meet stronger aerospace demand and deepen its presence in the region.

The investment will cover several countries and fund hiring, equipment upgrades and infrastructure improvements across major facilities.

Investment Breakdown Across Europe

The company will spread the money across five countries to strengthen manufacturing and technical operations.

Italy will receive the biggest allocation, with 77 million euros set aside for test cells, machining systems and additive manufacturing upgrades.

Poland will get 15 million euros to improve grinding, welding and inspection capabilities at multiple sites.

The Czech Republic will receive 8 million euros for precision manufacturing and quality system improvements.

The United Kingdom will get 10 million euros to upgrade equipment and expand electronics and component production.

Romania will receive 3 million euros for machinery and tooling improvements.

Focus On Engine Programs And Defense

These investments will support both commercial and military aviation programs.

The upgrades will help increase output for narrowbody and widebody aircraft engines, as well as fighter jet and helicopter engines.

The company wants to improve delivery performance and respond to stronger demand from airline and defense customers worldwide.

Workforce Expansion

GE Aerospace plans to hire more than 1,000 people across Europe this year. The hiring drive supports its effort to address skilled labor shortages in advanced manufacturing.

The company will also support training programs, including vocational education efforts in the United Kingdom and Italy. Those programs are expected to reach more than 800 students this year.

In Poland, GE Aerospace is expanding its Next Engineers program, which is expected to reach more than 4,000 students over time.

"This significant investment reflects our long-term commitment to the European aerospace industry, a crucial market for many of our key customers," said Riccardo Procacci, President and CEO, Propulsion & Additive Technologies at GE Aerospace.

MRO Spending And Global Strategy

GE Aerospace also plans to invest about 40 million euros in its European maintenance and repair operations in 2026.

That spending is part of a previously announced $1 billion global MRO investment program.

GE Aerospace has powered aviation innovation in Europe for nearly a century, now its largest footprint outside the U.S., spanning 18 countries with ~13,000 employees across engineering, manufacturing, and MRO.

GE Price Action: GE Aerospace shares were up 0.30% at $303.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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