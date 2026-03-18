American Airlines Declined Nearly 17% Since US-Iran War Began: How Did United, Delta Fair?

American Airlines Declined 17%

Since the war began, American Airlines declined 16.91% till Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro Data. However, the stock managed to pick up 1.47% to $11.02 during Pre-market trading on Wednesday.

On the other hand, United declined 12.33% since the war kicked off. United currently trades for $94.46, surging 1.6% during pre-market on Wednesday. Before the war, UAL was trading at $106. However, United began surging on Tuesday.

Delta Airlines demonstrated the lowest decline, with 1.32% to $64.83 on Tuesday. However, Delta has almost recovered its decline, with the stock currently trading for $65.50 during pre-market on Wednesday. Delta was trading at $65.70 at market close before the war began.

Delta CEO Shares $400 Million Charge, American Airlines Predicts Growth

American Airlines, on the other hand, reported that it expects its first-quarter revenue to rise more than 10% YoY. American Airlines also reported that it expects its adjusted EPS loss to be in the lower end of its guidance of 10 cents to 50 cents per share.

US-Iran War Leads To Oil Price Surge

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock