Solaris Energy Stock Soars As Momentum Score Jumps On Massive Power Expansion

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SEI) shares surged as the stock's momentum score jumped from 30.24 last week to 96.19, marking a dramatic week-over-week gain.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Expands Capacity

Solaris Energy Infrastructure will add roughly 900 MW of natural gas-fired power capacity by 2029, raising total capacity to about 3,100 MW.

The growth comes through the acquisition of Genco Power Solutions and the purchase of 30 turbine delivery slots.

The company also secured a $300 million credit facility to support expansion and ongoing capital needs.

The latest Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show an improvement in Solaris Energy Infrastructure's price structure. Recent data indicate that the company's short-, medium-, and long-term trends have all turned positive.

Matthew Sigel, the Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, posted on X about Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s expansion.

The $1.55 billion transaction combines cash, shares, and assumed debt.

Sigel notes the new capacity could boost 2038 EBITDA by roughly $300 million, or $15 per share.

He also called $SEI "a very cheap way to play the USA power build-out."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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