Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Wholesale Prices Tick Up In Feb And Fed Decision Looms— Lululemon, CF Industries In Focus (UPDATED)

(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs, the lede, and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. stock futures pared gains to decline on Wednesday following Tuesday’s positive close. Futures of the major benchmark indices were lower.

Wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected in February, with the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand jumping 0.7%. This marked a significant pickup from January's 0.5% increase, driven by a broad-based 1.1% spike in goods prices—the largest rise since mid-2023.

On a year-over-year basis, the unadjusted index for final demand rose 3.4%. Meanwhile, Core PPI, which excludes volatile food, energy, and trade services, advanced 0.5% for the month and climbed 3.5% over the last 12 months, marking its tenth consecutive monthly increase.

Additionally, Wall Street is also awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision on interest rates later in the day, which will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s press conference and the publication of the Summary of Economic Projections.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 98.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged later today.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.17%, and the two-year bond was at 3.66%.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.05% S&P 500 -0.06% Nasdaq 100 -0.01% Russell 2000 -0.13%

Stocks In Focus

Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) fell 2.04% in premarket on Wednesday after it issued fiscal year guidance below estimates.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LULU maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor quality score.

CF Industries

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CF maintains a strong price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate value score.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained 2.99% as analysts expect it to report earnings of $8.77 per share on revenue of $19.26 billion, after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.

KKR & Co

KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR) rose 0.71% as it announced an investment of up to $310 million in PMI Electro and its e-bus unit Allfleet.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that KKR maintains a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong value ranking.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) jumped 6.96% after it signed a debt restructuring agreement with creditors.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NFE maintains a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Cues From Last Session

Energy, consumer discretionary, and communication services led the S&P 500’s gains on Tuesday, though consumer staples and health care stocks trended lower.

Insights From Analysts

Professor Jeremy Siegel currently maintains a “cautious tone” regarding the U.S. stock market in the short term, even as he remains fundamentally bullish on the long-term outlook.

He warns that the market could face a “10% correction from the recent highs” due to a “geopolitical shock” and rising oil prices. Siegel emphasizes that surging gasoline costs—the “most visible price in the economy”—immediately hit consumer psychology.

Despite these pressures, he argues this is a “market facing a near-term shock, not one losing its long-term foundation.”

Regarding the broader economy, Siegel describes the current environment as a “softer backdrop, not a broken one”. While fourth-quarter GDP was revised downward, he believes the headline “likely overstated the slowdown” and notes that the labor market has not yet “cracked.”

On monetary policy, he expects the Federal Reserve to remain “almost certainly on hold” at its March meeting, as the current inflation pressure is a supply-side shock rather than one driven by excess demand.

Ultimately, Siegel's conviction remains intact, stating, “I remain very bullish about AI and on the productivity gains that will come from it”.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Wednesday.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 1.82% to hover around $93.79 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.32% to hover around $4,989.52 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.08% higher at the 99.6580 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.44% lower at $74,016.98 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, as Japan's Nikkei 225, China’s CSI 300, South Korea's Kospi, India’s Nifty 50, Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices rose. European markets were also higher in early trade.