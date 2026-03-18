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Stock market analysis shows trading patterns in green and red candlesticks
March 18, 2026 4:18 AM 1 min read

Datavault AI Stock Jumps Over 13% In Pre-Market Trading: Here's Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) soared 13.18% to $0.88 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the data science technology company closed the regular session at $0.78, up 12.12%.

Results Due Thursday

Datavault announced on Tuesday that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday.

The company said the report will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Bradley and Chief Financial Officer Brett Moyer will lead the presentation.

In the third quarter of 2025, DVLT posted a loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.9 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $452.61 million, Datavault AI has a 52-week high of $4.10 and a 52-week low of $0.25.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of DVLT stands at 55.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 19.06%.

DVLT is currently positioned about 14% above its 52-week low.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DVLT is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

Photo courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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