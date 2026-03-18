Fold Holdings (FLD) Surges Over 12% After Hours— Here's What's Driving the Move

Fold Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD) rose 12.41% after hours to $1.26 on Tuesday following its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings release.

According to Benzinga Pro data, FLD closed on Tuesday at $1.12, down 9.68%.

Full Year 2025 Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, Fold reported revenue of $31.8 million, a 34% increase year over year. Total transaction volume rose 46% to $960 million, while verified accounts reached approximately 84,000, reflecting 13,000 new accounts added during the year.

Fold reported an operating loss of $27.7 million and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization loss of $17.2 million.

Loss per share for the Phoenix-based company was $1.65, with adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.41 per share.

According to Fold, its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury held 1,527 BTC ($112.9 million) as of Dec. 31, 2025, and dropped to 827 BTC ($61.1 million) as of March 17, 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, Fold reported revenue of $9.1 million, up 8.2% year over year. Total transaction volume was $215 million, a 3% decrease year over year.

The company added 2,000 verified accounts during the quarter.

The bitcoin financial services company posted an operating loss of $6 million in the quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.1 million.

Visa-Backed Bitcoin Credit Card Begins Limited Rollout

Chairman and CEO Will Reeves identified the limited launch of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card as the most important milestone since the company’s last earnings call.

He added that a broader rollout to customers at the top of the waitlist is expected in the near future.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Fold Holdings has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, with a 52-week high of $8.50 and a 52-week low of $1.12.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the Bitcoin-native fintech stands at 27.36.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has fallen 83.03%.

Currently, FLD is positioned at its annual low.

The stock’s ongoing decline and low position indicate that any potential recovery would need clear confirmation before investors take action.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FLD has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.