YY Group Holding (YYGH) Surges Over 21% After Hours: Here's What You Should Know

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) rose 21.58% in after-hours trading to $0.046 on Tuesday.

AI-Powered Hiring Infrastructure Drives After-Hours Move

The late-session surge came after the company announced a strategic technology partnership with Singapore-based AI recruitment platform Arros AI, a member of NVIDIA's Inception program, which will bring AI-driven candidate screening, ranking and interviewing capabilities to YY Circle.

FY2026 Guidance and Market Expansion

YY Group also reiterated on Tuesday its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $103 million to $110 million.

Hong Kong operations project HKD 100 million ($12.75 million) revenue in 2026, which the company said represents more than 1,000% growth over its partial-year 2025 revenue base following the April 2025 acquisition. The subsidiary has since secured 20 strategic hotel partnerships in the market.

In Malaysia, YY Circle plans to expand its retail promoter workforce from approximately 120 to nearly 600 in 2026, targeting approximately $14 million in full-year subsidiary revenue.

The company also operates subsidiaries in Singapore and Thailand.

Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group, said, “Rapid operational progress across our key markets reinforces our confidence in the FY2026 targets we set earlier this month.”

Las Vegas Robotics Pilot Marks U.S. Entry

Separately on Monday, YY Group announced a one-year Las Vegas robotics pilot to test hospitality and security robots across hospitality environments, building on existing deployments in Malaysia and Singapore.

Fu noted that Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is a natural next step to test the company’s robotics products, following existing deployments in Malaysia and Singapore.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of YY Group stands at 16.65.

Corning, a data- and technology-driven company focused on labor-matching services and facilities management solutions, has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, with a 52-week high of $3.45 and a 52-week low of $0.04.

YYGH has fallen 97.67% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is trading extremely close to its annual low.

The stock's steep decline and weak standing indicate that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors make significant moves.

Price Action: YYGH closed the regular session down 16.48% at $0.038, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that YYGH has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.