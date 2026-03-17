Why Is Palantir Stock Gaining Today?

• Palantir Technologies shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing PLTR stock higher?

This move comes as broader markets are experiencing gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.3% and the Technology sector gaining 0.5%.

ShipOS initiative

As part of the collaboration, Palantir will integrate its Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform into Keel’s operations, focusing on improving schedule efficiency and accelerating shipbuilding timelines.

The initiative is backed by up to $448 million in authorized funding, which will be deployed across the Navy’s shipbuilders and over 100 suppliers.

In this partnership, Keel aims to enhance production workflows and establish a unified data foundation to improve decision-making across its organization. This integration is expected to provide significant benefits to the Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base, ensuring a modernized maritime industrial base.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Palantir is trading 8.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.8% above its 50-day SMA, indicating a positive short-term trend. Shares have increased 78.79% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 55.08, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD stands at 1.3264, above its signal line at -0.6307, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $161.50

: $161.50 Key Support: $126.50

Palantir is currently outperforming the Technology sector, which is ranked six out of 11 sectors with a gain of 0.45% today. Over the past 30 days, the sector has seen a slight decline of 0.05%, indicating a relatively stable environment for technology stocks.

The stock’s recent performance aligns well with the sector’s mid-tier ranking, suggesting that while Palantir is benefiting from positive news, the broader sector is also experiencing a modest uptick.

Palantir is an artificial intelligence, analytics and automated decision-making company that leverages data to drive efficiency across its clients’ organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively.

Palantir’s focus on working exclusively with entities in Western-allied nations enhances its market position, especially as it engages in significant partnerships such as the one with the Navy. This collaboration not only underscores the company’s technological capabilities but also its strategic importance in national defense.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Palantir is slated to provide its next financial update on May 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents year-over-year)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million YoY)

: $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 242.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $195.48. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $230 on March 16)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230 on March 16) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Target to $200 on March 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200 on March 3) Rosenblatt: Initiated with Buy (Target $150 on Feb. 27)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Palantir carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 1.82% at $155.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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