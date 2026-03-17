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Academy Sports + Outdoors storefront under blue sky
March 17, 2026 12:41 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Academy Sports Stock Today?

The Katy, Texas-based company reported:

Outlook

Academy Sports expects many of the macro-economic pressures that the customer faced in the back half of 2025 to continue into 2026, according to CEO Steve Lawrence.

“We are optimistic the strategies we have in place should enable us to return to consistent comp sales growth,” he added.

Academy Sports expects fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings of $5.65 to $6.15 per share, below the analyst estimate of $6.37 per share.

The company also projects adjusted earnings of $6.10 to $6.60 per share, compared with the analyst estimate of $6.46 per share, and sales of $6.175 billion to $6.355 billion, versus the analyst estimate of $6.468 billion.

ASO Price Action: Academy Sports shares are trading lower by 9.41% to $51.19 at last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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