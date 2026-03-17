Robinhood Opens Door To Stripe, ElevenLabs For Everyday Investors

This news comes as the broader market is experiencing gains, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both showing positive movement, adding to the stock’s upward momentum as it aligns with broader market trends.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I has invested approximately $14.6 million in Stripe and nearly $20 million in ElevenLabs, reflecting its strategy to support innovative companies in fintech and AI.

Sarah Pinto, President of Robinhood Ventures Fund I, emphasized the fund’s commitment to providing retail investors access to these frontier companies, which are shaping the future of their respective industries.

The fund, which began trading on the NYSE on March 6, 2026, aims to create a concentrated portfolio of private companies, including notable names like Airwallex and Databricks. This approach is designed to be accessible to retail investors, with no accreditation requirements or investment minimums, enhancing the appeal of Robinhood’s offerings.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 0.35% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness against longer-term trends.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 82.76%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a strong recovery from earlier lows.

The RSI is at 42.13, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -3.6501, with a signal line at -4.4995, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not in a strong bullish phase, there are signs of potential upward movement.

Key Resistance : $85.00

: $85.00 Key Support: $70.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 52 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY)

: 52 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.26 billion (Up from $927.00 million YoY)

: $1.26 billion (Up from $927.00 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 36.7x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $136.59. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $135.00) (Feb. 17)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HOOD carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 1.46% at $76.41 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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