Options markets are pricing in significant post-earnings volatility across a range of companies reporting this week, with several high-profile consumer, technology and energy names among those facing the largest expected price swings.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, implied moves — derived from at-the-money options straddle pricing expiring shortly after each company’s earnings report — are running at double-digit levels across the board for large-cap stocks.

The list below is filtered to companies with a market capitalization of at least $2 billion.

Stocks to Watch: The Most Widely Followed Names

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) — Implied Move: 9.28% | ATM Strike: $425.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$39.42

Micron is the marquee name of the week, reporting after the close on Wednesday.

With an ATM strike of $425 and a 9.28% implied move, options are pricing in a dollar swing of nearly $39.42 in either direction — the largest absolute dollar moves on the calendar.

Consensus estimates call for EPS of $8.77 on revenue of $19.26 billion. The stock has surged 240% over the past year and added another 50% year-to-date, fueled by AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory chips.

Investors will be watching for updates on HBM supply agreements, data center capex commitments from hyperscale cloud customers, and any commentary on the competitive dynamic versus Samsung and SK Hynix.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) — 10.09% Implied Move | ATM Strike: $58.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$5.89

Oklo is one of the most closely followed names in the AI power infrastructure trade.

The advanced nuclear microreactor company reports after the close on Tuesday, with consensus expecting a loss of $0.17 per share and no material revenue — as Oklo remains in the pre-commercial phase of its business.

After surging 238% last year on the thesis that next-generation nuclear reactors could supply the reliable, carbon-free baseload power that AI data centers increasingly demand, Oklo has pulled back 20% year-to-date as the nuclear power trade cooled from its frenzied highs.

Options imply a 10% move around earnings, with the ATM strike at $58.00.

Investors will be focused on regulatory milestones with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, updates on the power purchase agreement pipeline, and any shifts in deployment timelines. For a pre-revenue company, sentiment can shift sharply on execution signals alone.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) — Implied Move: 10.72% | ATM Strike: $17.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$1.82

Macy’s reports before the open on Wednesday. Wall Street expects EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $7.61 billion.

The holiday quarter is always the most critical period for department store retailers, and investors will be scrutinizing comparable sales trends, inventory management, and any updates on Macy’s ongoing store rationalization strategy.

The $1.82 implied dollar move around the $17 ATM strike may look modest in absolute terms, but it represents a meaningful percentage swing for a stock at these levels.

Highest Implied Moves This Week

Ranked from lowest to highest, here are the 5 stocks with the largest expected post-earnings price swings among all reporting companies this week.

5. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) — Implied Move: 19.54% | ATM Strike: $25.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$4.88

Reports after the close on Thursday. The satellite imaging company — which operates the world’s largest fleet of Earth-observation satellites — is expected to post a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $78.53 million.

A nearly 20% implied move translates to a $4.88 dollar swing around the $25 ATM strike. Investors will be watching for government contract wins and the path to profitability.

4. York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) — Implied Move: 20.17% | ATM Strike: $20.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$4.03

Reports after the close on Thursday. The satellite manufacturer is expected to post a loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $109.15 million.

A 20.17% implied move translates to a $4.03 swing around the $20 ATM strike, with investors focused on production milestones and program deliveries.

3. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) — Implied Move: 21.03% | ATM Strike: $10.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$2.10

Reports before the open on Friday. The Italian luxury fashion house is expected to post full-year EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $2.36 billion.

A 21.03% implied move translates to a $2.10 dollar swing around the $10 ATM strike. Investors will be watching for signs of softening in Chinese luxury demand.

2. Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) — Implied Move: 31.90% | ATM Strike: $15.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$4.79

Reports after the close on Tuesday. The building materials company carries the second-largest implied move of the week at nearly 32%, with a $4.79 dollar swing expected around the $15 ATM strike.

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $416.10 million.

1. Bob’s Discount Furniture (NASDAQ:BOBS) — Implied Move: 34.77% | ATM Strike: $15.00 | Dollar Implied Move: ~$5.22

Bob’s Discount Furniture tops the earnings volatility list with the widest implied move of the week at nearly 35%, representing a $5.22 expected dollar swing around the $15 ATM strike.

The furniture retailer reports after Tuesday’s close, with consensus expecting EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $649.33 million.

The elevated implied move reflects deep uncertainty around consumer appetite for big-ticket home goods as higher-for-longer interest rates continue to weigh on housing activity and discretionary spending.

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