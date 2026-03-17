IonQ Expands Global Footprint With South Korea Quantum-HPC Partnership

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares are down during Tuesday’s premarket session.

On Monday the company is forging a strategic alliance with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI). T

his collaboration aims to advance quantum-high performance computing (HPC) hybrid technologies, which may be impacting investor sentiment as broader markets edged lower.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focuses on integrating IonQ’s quantum hardware with KISTI’s HPC infrastructure, utilizing NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technology. This partnership is expected to enhance the national quantum ecosystem in South Korea and provide foundational technology necessary for practical quantum computing applications.

Additionally, the collaboration emphasizes the development of AI models and quantum-classical integration, aiming to position South Korea as a leader in hybrid quantum research.

This initiative builds on IonQ’s existing partnerships in the region, which include collaborations with major companies and academic institutions.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 4.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 27.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 33.53%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.83, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.3821, with the signal line at -1.4452, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there may be some positive signals, the stock is not in a strong upward trend.

Key Resistance : $35.00

: $35.00 Key Support: $30.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

IonQ is slated to provide its next financial update on May 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 50 cents (Down from Loss of 14 cents)

: Loss of 50 cents (Down from Loss of 14 cents) Revenue Estimate : $49.68 million (Up from $7.57 million)

: $49.68 million (Up from $7.57 million) Valuation: Not available

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $63.80. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 26) DA Davidson : Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Feb. 26) Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (Feb. 26)

IONQ Stock Price Activity: IonQ shares were down 0.33% at $33.18 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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