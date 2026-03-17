Ulta Beauty's Momentum Score Loses Luster As CEO Warns Of 'Global Uncertainty' After Tepid Forecast

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares experienced a sharp reversal as the stock's momentum score plummeted from a bullish 91.24 to 77.65 on a week-over-week basis.

Momentum Cracks Following Conservative 2026 Guidance

The erosion in price strength follows a disappointing fiscal 2026 outlook that overshadowed an otherwise strong fourth-quarter performance.

Despite beating revenue estimates with $3.9 billion in sales, the stock has retreated 14.59% year-to-date as investors digest a normalized post-pandemic beauty market.

The Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings now reflect a complete breakdown in ULTA‘s price structure. According to the latest data, Ulta's short, medium, and long-term trends have all shifted to negative.

Fundamental Quality Remains A Silver Lining

Despite the momentum sell-off, Ulta's core business remains robust. The company maintains a high quality score of 83.08, a composite ranking that highlights superior operational efficiency and financial health relative to its peers.

Additionally, the value score has adjusted to 56.00, suggesting that while the stock isn’t an outright bargain, the current pullback is beginning to align its market price more closely with fundamental assets and earnings.

Strategic Repositioning Amid ‘Global Uncertainty’

CEO Kecia Steelman cited “increasingly mindful” consumer concerns and “global uncertainty” as primary drivers for the company's conservative guidance.

While management is repositioning the brand for sustainable share capture, the anticipated 2026 sales growth of 6% to 7% fell short of the 9.7% growth seen in 2025.

What’s Going On With ULTA Stock?

While the Nasdaq Composite index was down 3.71% year-to-date, ULTA has declined nearly 14.59%. However, the stock rose just 44.55% over the past year.

The stock has fallen by 1.61% over the last month, closing Monday 3.54% lower at $516.74 apiece. Also, it was lower 0.18% in premarket on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock