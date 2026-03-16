Starbucks' Momentum Score Spikes As Massachusetts Governor Defends Coffee Chains Against RFK Jr.'s Sugar Safety Probe

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is witnessing a dramatic surge in technical strength, with its Benzinga Edge momentum score leaping 129% week-on-week from 26.89 to 61.59.

This spike in relative strength comes as the coffee giant finds itself at the center of a high-stakes political battle over food safety and nutritional standards.

Political Shield And ‘Sugar Probe’

The momentum surge coincides with a public defense from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass.), who hit back at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy recently called on Starbucks and Dunkin’ to provide safety data regarding “sugar-laden” drinks, specifically questioning the health impact of iced coffees containing 115 grams of sugar.

Governor Healey responded with a “Come and Take It” inspired message on X, symbolically defending the Massachusetts-linked coffee culture against Kennedy's proposed “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) reforms.

Kennedy has argued for a total overhaul of the “GRAS” system, which currently allows companies to self-certify the safety of food additives.

Technical Momentum Vs. Fundamental Value

Despite the regulatory scrutiny, SBUX shares have remained resilient, posting a 17.74% gain YTD and rising 21.06% over the last six months.

While Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings‘ momentum score indicates a significant percentile improvement in price movement and volatility, other metrics remain suppressed

The stark contrast between the surging momentum and a low value score of 14.74 suggests that while the stock is attracting rapid hot money interest, it remains expensive relative to its historical earnings and assets.

SBUX Outperforms In 2026

While the Nasdaq Composite index was down 4.86% YTD, SBUX has gained nearly 18%. However, the stock rose just 3.24% over the past year.

SBUX closed 1.03% lower on Friday at $99.15 apiece, and it was up 0.40% in premarket on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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