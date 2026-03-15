How Will Tesla Sales, TSLA Stock Be Impacted By Crude Oil Prices Due To Iran War? Gary Black Says Lays Down The Math

Will Tesla Benefit From Rising Crude Oil Prices?

Black explained in a post on X the potential effects of Brent crude prices on Tesla sales, stating that they should theoretically rise due to rising crude oil prices.

However, Black noted that once geopolitical tensions ease, oil prices might decrease, similar to the trend observed in 2022.

At the time of writing, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures expiring in April were up more than 3%, hovering at $98.71 per barrel. Brent crude futures expiring in May were also up nearly 3%, hovering at $103.14 a barrel.

Dual Impact On Tesla

The current situation presents a dual impact on Tesla’s stock value. On one hand, higher oil prices could boost demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles. On the other hand, increasing oil prices may lead to inflation, pushing 10-year Treasury yields higher.

According to Black, this inflationary pressure could negatively affect long-duration stocks like Tesla, potentially lowering their valuation. The overall impact on Tesla’s stock will depend on whether the positive demand from rising oil prices outweighs the negative effects of inflation and higher interest rates.

Largest Oil Supply Shock On Record, Says Goldman Sachs

The current geopolitical climate has significantly impacted oil prices, with the U.S.-Iran conflict contributing to what Goldman Sachs describes as the largest oil supply shock on record.

The disruption in Persian Gulf exports has led to a revised Brent crude price forecast, indicating a prolonged impact on global oil supply.

Tesla’s sales in China have also been robust, with a notable increase in February. This growth in international markets may help offset potential domestic challenges posed by rising oil prices and inflation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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