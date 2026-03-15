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Ulta Beauty store
March 15, 2026 11:00 AM 2 min read

Centene, Paramount Skydance, And Ulta Beauty Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (March 9-March 13): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. These stocks took a beating, with sharp selloffs in names from healthcare and beauty to media and aviation rattling investors across the board.

Are they a part of your portfolio?

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) decreased 21.59% this week after the company announced a proposed offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes.

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) slumped 15.4% this week. B of A Securities lowered its price forecast on the stock from $13 to $11.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) decreased 16.04% this week after the company reported Q4 financial results and issued 2026 GAAP EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) fell 12.55% this week.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) slumped 13.97% this week.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) fell 12.41% this week.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) decreased 12.88% this week. Piper Sandler analyst James Callahan assumes a Neutral rating and announces price target of $93.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) fell 9.36% this week.

Photo by Gregory C Sanders via Shutterstock

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