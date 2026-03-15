Nebius, Micron, And NIO Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (March 9-March 13): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week.
Artificial intelligence momentum, EV optimism and data-center demand powered a sharp rally across several large-cap technology and energy stocks last week.
Are they a part of your portfolio?
Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) jumped 27.60% this week.
Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) soared 19.19% this week after GLJ Research initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) jumped 14.74% this week.
Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) soared 9.9% this week. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintains a Neutral and raises the price target from $100 to $120.
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