Nebius, Micron, And NIO Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (March 9-March 13): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor Follow

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) increased 29.59% this week after the company announced a partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to deploy hyperscale cloud for AI needs. The partnership includes a $2 billion investment from NVIDIA.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) gained 21.12% this week after the Chinese electric vehicle maker released its latest quarterly results. HSBC upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $4.80 to $6.80.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) jumped 6.68% this week following the rollout of its second-generation Vision-Language-Action (VLA 2.0) system. Also, Volkswagen and XPeng drew investor attention after beginning production of a jointly developed electric SUV tailored for China.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) increased 16.99% this week after the company announced a collaboration with Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) to develop next-generation DRAM, high-bandwidth memory and NAND solutions that increase the energy-efficient performance of AI systems.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) gained 13.34% this week after the company announced new innovations designed to meet surging AI-driven bandwidth demands. TD Cowen analyst Sean O’Loughlin initiates coverage on Ciena with a Buy rating and announces price forecast of $425.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) gained 14.83% this week. Bloom is benefiting as AI data centers seek to bypass traditional utility grid delays. The company’s solid oxide fuel cells offer 24/7 electricity for stationary applications.