Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Nebius Group company logo displayed on mobile phone
March 15, 2026 9:20 AM 2 min read

Nebius, Micron, And NIO Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (March 9-March 13): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week.

Artificial intelligence momentum, EV optimism and data-center demand powered a sharp rally across several large-cap technology and energy stocks last week.

Are they a part of your portfolio?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) jumped 27.60% this week.

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) soared 19.19% this week after GLJ Research initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) jumped 14.74% this week.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) soared 9.9% this week. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintains a Neutral and raises the price target from $100 to $120.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved