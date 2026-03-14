WADA Rejects Report Claiming Possible Ban On Trump, US Officials From LA Olympics

The World Anti-Doping Agency rejected a recent media report suggesting possible bans on U.S. officials. The agency said the story misrepresented internal discussions about funding rules and government contributions.

The report, written by The Associated Press, claimed that WADA considered rule changes that could bar President Donald Trump and U.S. officials from attending the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The story also referenced potential implications for future tournaments, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

WADA Response

The global anti-doping watchdog said the AP article contained misleading claims about its internal discussions. The agency stated it already clarified key facts to AP before the article appeared.

According to WADA, it specifically told AP that any potential rules would not affect the upcoming FIFA World Cup or Olympics in Los Angeles.

The agency quoted its earlier communication to AP, stating: "given that the rules would not apply retroactively, the FIFA World Cup, LA and Salt Lake City Games would not be covered."

Background On Funding Discussions

WADA said conversations about governments withholding contributions began several years earlier.

The agency stressed those talks started long before the United States stopped paying annual dues.

Officials said stakeholders began reviewing the issue around early 2020. At that time, the United States still contributed its scheduled funding.

A collaborative working group formed in 2022.

Representatives from governments, sports organizations and WADA participated in those discussions.

The group examined possible policies to safeguard stable funding for anti-doping operations worldwide.

Why The Proposal Exists

WADA said stable financing ensures its global anti-doping programs continue operating effectively.

Officials warned that funding disruptions could harm athletes across many countries.

"If WADA's funding is cut, it is ultimately athletes around the world – including in the U.S. – who will suffer," the agency said.

Several athletes who serve on WADA's governing bodies have expressed support for measures protecting the organization's funding model.

Decision Timeline

WADA emphasized that no immediate rule change exists.

The organization's Foundation Board must approve any formal policy change.

The Foundation Board includes government representatives, sports leaders and independent members.

The board plans its next meeting in November 2026. Members will decide whether any proposal moves forward.

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