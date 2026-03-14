BuzzFeed Flags Liquidity Doubts but CEO Pushes AI Future: 'Software Is the New Content'

On March 12, the company disclosed (in its latest earnings release) that financial resources may not cover obligations for the coming twelve months without additional capital actions.

Liquidity Concerns

BuzzFeed warned investors that its current cash outlook raises “substantial doubt” about its ability to remain operational.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, BuzzFeed incurred a net loss of $57.3 million and used net cash flows from operations of $18.7 million. Additionally, as of 2025-end, the company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 million and an accumulated deficit of $679.6 million.

“While we’ve significantly reduced operating costs and real estate obligations, we’re still facing legacy commitments that are burdening the business. We’re exploring strategic options to complete the work we started years ago and position the company to operate profitably on a sustainable basis,” said Matt Omer, BuzzFeed CFO.

Guidance Withdrawn

BuzzFeed delivered stronger-than-expected adjusted profit during the quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter, exceeding analyst estimates of 3 cents.

However, the firm did not provide an outlook for the path ahead.

“As we evaluate strategic opportunities, we’re withholding 2026 guidance at this time. We expect to provide an update on both our strategic direction and financial outlook in the coming quarters,” BuzzFeed said in a press release.

Strategic Direction

In the quarterly conference call, Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti told investors the market undervalues BuzzFeed’s portfolio of brands and assets.

He said properties such as HuffPost, Tasty and BuzzFeed Studios hold stronger individual value than the company’s current market capitalization suggests.

“The current market value of the company does not reflect the strength of our individual brands, the quality of our assets, or the innovative work we’ve been doing to create new products with big upside in the future. In other words, we believe the sum of the parts is worth more than the whole,” Peretti said.

“Software Is The New Content”

On March 13, BuzzFeed launched Branch Office, a new spinoff building AI-powered social apps aimed at helping people connect more creatively online.

Its first products include BF Island in private beta and Conjure, an upcoming photo-based app, with Quiz Party also on the way.

CEO Jonah Peretti and founder Bill Shouldis said the venture uses AI not to replace people, but to make internet interactions more fun and human.

“When you don’t have a vision for the content, you get a feed of slop. The value has moved – it’s about community, culture, and taste. That’s what Big Tech can’t automate. Software is the new content,” the CEO said.

BZFD Stock Price Activity: BuzzFeed shares were down 1.40% at $1.43 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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