Biomea Fusion Reports Positive Phase II Data For Diabetes Drug Icovamenib

The Phase II COVALENT-111 study results highlighted that icovamenib maintained a favorable safety profile throughout the 52-week observation period, with no serious treatment-related adverse events.

Additionally, the study showed statistically significant reductions in HbA1c levels among certain patient subgroups, suggesting icovamenib’s potential to transform diabetes treatment.

“We are encouraged by the durability of icovamenib’s effect observed nine months post-dosing at Week 52,” said Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Interim CEO and Board Member of Biomea Fusion. “We believe that we now have in hand initial evidence of durable efficacy, additional favorable safety data, a clear understanding of an effective dose, and most importantly, the target patient populations.”

The presentation at the 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes included data indicating that severe insulin-deficient patients experienced an HbA1c reduction of 1.2% at Week 52, with the most effective dosing regimen achieving a mean reduction of 1.5%.

This positive data is expected to bolster investor confidence as the company prepares for upcoming Phase II studies targeting specific patient populations.

Technical Analysis

As of Friday, the stock traded 2.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.0% above its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term strength.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 46.46%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.74, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting a balanced market sentiment. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.0342, above its signal line at 0.0313, indicating bullish momentum as the histogram shows a slight positive trend.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating potential for upward movement if buying pressure increases.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: $1.00

Sector Performance

Biomea Fusion is part of the Healthcare sector, which closed down 0.17% on Friday, ranking 6th out of 11 sectors. The sector has faced challenges recently, with a 30-day performance decline of 3.98%, reflecting broader headwinds affecting healthcare stocks.

Despite the stock’s positive movement, it is underperforming relative to the sector, which indicates that while Biomea Fusion is gaining traction, it is not fully capitalizing on the sector’s potential recovery.

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small-molecule drugs to treat patients with metabolic diseases. The company uses its proprietary FUSION System discovery platform to develop a pipeline of novel small-molecule product candidates.

Its principal clinical program’s drug candidate, icovamenib, is being developed as an orally bioavailable, selective covalent inhibitor of menin in two clinical and multiple preclinical studies, investigating icovamenib’s potential in type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as its impact in obesity.

The company is also developing BMF-650, an investigational, oral small-molecule GLP-1 RA, which has the potential to be a therapeutic option for diabetes and obesity.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Biomea Fusion is slated to provide its next financial update on March 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate: Loss of 23 cents (up from Loss of 81 cents)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

D. Boral Capital : Buy (Maintains Target to $12.00) (Jan. 13)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $12.00) (Jan. 13) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $6.00) (Nov. 10, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $6.00) (Nov. 10, 2025) D. Boral Capital: Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (Nov. 5, 2025)

Price Action

BMEA Stock Price Activity: Biomea Fusion shares were up 3.68% at $1.41 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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