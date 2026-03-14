OWL, HIMS, TSLA And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 9 to March 13) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Oracle

Some retail investors were questioning other traders about buying ORCL after its post-earnings jump.

The stock had a 52-week range of $118.86 to $345.72, trading around $159 to $162 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 5.48% over the year and fell 45.53% over the last six months.

ORCL had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Hims & Hers

Some retail investors were mocking the short sellers on HIMS after the resolution of the feud with NVO.

The stock had a 52-week range of $13.74 to $70.43, trading around $23 to $25 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 29.47% over the year and 57.05% in the last six months.

HIMS had a weaker price trend in the medium and long terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a moderate growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Blue Owl Capital

Some retail investors were rejoicing that some private credit companies would stumble if a financial crisis occurred.

The stock had a 52-week range of $8.60 to $21.88, trading around $8 to $10 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 54.61% over the year and 54.08% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that OWL had a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Strategy

Some retail investors were nervous ahead of MSTR’s call options expiry.

The stock had a 52-week range of $104.17 to $457.22, trading around $137 to $142 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 47.69% over the year and 58.56% over the last six months.

MSTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Tesla

An investor praised TSLA’s Thursday decline, saying the world was “healing.”

The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83, trading around $395 to $400 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 59.22% over the year and down 0.23% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, TSLA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate quality ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed mixed market action during the week.

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