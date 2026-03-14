OWL, HIMS, TSLA And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 9 to March 13) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Oracle
- Some retail investors were questioning other traders about buying ORCL after its post-earnings jump.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $118.86 to $345.72, trading around $159 to $162 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 5.48% over the year and fell 45.53% over the last six months.
- ORCL had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Hims & Hers
- Some retail investors were mocking the short sellers on HIMS after the resolution of the feud with NVO.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $13.74 to $70.43, trading around $23 to $25 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 29.47% over the year and 57.05% in the last six months.
- HIMS had a weaker price trend in the medium and long terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a moderate growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Blue Owl Capital
- Some retail investors were rejoicing that some private credit companies would stumble if a financial crisis occurred.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $8.60 to $21.88, trading around $8 to $10 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 54.61% over the year and 54.08% in the last six months.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that OWL had a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.
Strategy
- Some retail investors were nervous ahead of MSTR’s call options expiry.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $104.17 to $457.22, trading around $137 to $142 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 47.69% over the year and 58.56% over the last six months.
- MSTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Tesla
- An investor praised TSLA’s Thursday decline, saying the world was “healing.”
- The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83, trading around $395 to $400 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 59.22% over the year and down 0.23% over the last six months.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, TSLA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate quality ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed mixed market action during the week.
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