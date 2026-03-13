Intuitive Surgical Reveals Cyber Breach

What Happened?

The company said the breach resulted from a targeted phishing attack that compromised an employee account connected to certain internal applications.

The surgical robotics manufacturer disclosed that the incident involved limited data from internal business software systems.

The company said it quickly activated response procedures and secured affected systems after detecting the intrusion.

Incident Details

According to the company, the breach involved information accessed through compromised employee credentials.

The exposed data included certain customer contact information, employee records and corporate administrative data.

Intuitive emphasized that the intrusion did not affect its flagship robotic platforms. The company confirmed that its da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and digital platforms remain secure and fully operational.

Executives said the company’s network architecture separates operational platforms from corporate administrative networks. This segmentation helped prevent the attacker from reaching product infrastructure or customer systems.

Operational Impact

The company said the event did not interrupt services provided to hospitals or healthcare providers.

Intuitive noted that its robotic surgical systems operate independently from the internal corporate network.

Hospital IT systems also remain unaffected because medical facilities manage their own network environments. Intuitive said its platform infrastructure remains isolated from customer hospital networks.

The company continues supporting healthcare providers without disruption while investigating the incident. Management said ongoing operations, product manufacturing and customer support remain fully functional.

Response And Investigation

Intuitive said it immediately launched containment and investigation procedures after identifying the incident. Security teams began analyzing affected systems and reviewing internal security practices.

The company also notified relevant data privacy authorities and began communicating with affected customers. Employees received reminders regarding cybersecurity awareness training and phishing prevention protocols.

Intuitive said investigators continue examining the event and will provide updates if necessary. The company reiterated its commitment to strengthening safeguards around sensitive information.

Cyberattack Spreads Across Medtech Sector

Intuitive Surgical’s top peer, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) , also reported a widespread cyber disruption across its global technology systems.

The cyberattack began in the early hours of March 11. Stryker’s headquarters in Cork, Ireland, was the first site affected.

Per a filing by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Stryker said the incident caused, and is expected to continue to cause, “disruptions and limitations of access to certain of the company’s information systems and business applications supporting aspects of the company’s operations and corporate functions”.

An Iran-linked hacktivist group, Handala, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Stryker.

ISRG Price Action: Intuitive Surgical shares were down 1.47% at $472.22 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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