Microsoft Quality Hits New High As Texas AI Data Center Expansion In Focus

MSFT Quality Rises Week-On Week

This significant week-on-week climb from 89.96 comes as the tech giant reportedly moves to secure massive AI infrastructure in Abilene, Texas, according to a report by The Information.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ quality score places Microsoft in the top tier of companies for financial health and operational efficiency.

Despite the stellar quality score, Microsoft faces negative price trends. The stock is currently trending downward across short, medium, and long-term timeframes.

Furthermore, the momentum score sits at a low 20.40, suggesting that the market has yet to reward MSFT's fundamental improvements with price appreciation.

Expanding The AI Footprint

Microsoft’s interest in the 1,000-acre complex—part of the “Stargate Project”—signals a “proactive” approach to securing the power and space necessary for its Azure AI business. This move is critical as the Abilene campus has the potential to expand to 2 GW of capacity.

Geopolitical And Legal Complexity

Microsoft’s path is not without obstacles. The company recently filed an amicus brief supporting Anthropic against a “supply chain risk” designation by the Department of War, warning of “costly disruptions” to defense contracts.

Additionally, escalating tensions in the Middle East have seen Microsoft listed as a potential “target” for infrastructure-based cyber warfare.

MSFT Tumbles In 2026

Despite being down 16.91% year-to-date, the stock rose 4.85% over the past year.

While MSFT was also lower by 21.19% over the last six months, it closed 0.75% lower on Thursday, and it was up 0.087% in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock