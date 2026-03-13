Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares are trending on Friday.

After-Hours Pullback Follows Explosive Session

AGRZ fell 27.12% to $0.78 in pre-market trading on Friday, cooling off after a 153.55% surge during the regular session on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the vertical farming technology company closed the regular session at $1.07.

The intraday surge comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, slowing the flow of crude oil from regional producers to the rest of the world.

Fertilizer stocks have spiked because the Middle East is a major producer of oil- and gas-derived elements such as nitrogen, a key ingredient in agricultural fertilizers.

With output from Middle East producers blocked, investors are betting that American fertilizer makers will gain market share.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Agroz has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, with a 52-week high of $7.20 and a 52-week low of $0.33.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of AGRZ stands at 77.49.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has fallen 65.71%.

Currently, AGRZ is positioned at about 10.8% above its 52-week low, placing it closer to the lower end than the top.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AGRZ has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: santima.studio / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.