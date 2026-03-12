iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Shares of the online marketplace for human biospecimens jumped 42.99% in after-hours trading Thursday to $0.32. The late-session surge followed a 6.67% decline during regular trading.

According to Benzinga Pro data, ISPC closed on Thursday at $0.22.

LLM-Powered AI Agent Sends Stock Up

On Thursday, iSpecimen announced its AI-powered Inventory Agent, an in-house tool designed to automate the matching of biospecimen requests across its global network of suppliers.

According to iSpecimen, the LLM-powered agent lets users submit requests in plain language through a conversational interface. The system identifies key criteria, including disease conditions, sample types and diagnostic requirements, searches its configured inventory sources and returns results ranked by relevance.

CEO Calls Launch a ‘Significant Milestone’

Katie Field, CEO of iSpecimen, said, “The launch of our AI agent marks a significant milestone in that journey, one that we believe will meaningfully enhance outcomes for our suppliers, our customers, and ultimately the researchers advancing scientific discovery around the world.”

iSpecimen said the launch is the first in a planned series of AI-driven capabilities, with future features expected to include automated regulatory submission monitoring, compliance workflow automation and intelligent lead qualification.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

iSpecimen has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, with a 52-week high of $3.18 and a 52-week low of $0.22.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the Massachusetts-based company stands at 37.19.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has fallen 82.77%.

ISPC is currently positioned at its annual low.

The stock's continued decline and current low position suggest that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors consider taking action.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ISPC has a negative price trend across all time frames.

