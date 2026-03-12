Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are down on Thursday. The company outlined its upcoming Midsize EV platform and announced new recurring revenue streams during its investor day.

Lucid outlined a multifaceted path to profitability. It focuses on expanding software and mobility revenue, scaling manufacturing, disciplined capital allocation and reducing material costs.

Midsize Platform

The company shared technical and strategic details of its upcoming Midsize EV platform. This features three models: Lucid Cosmos, Lucid Earth and the concept Lunar robotaxi.

Lucid aims to optimize efficiency, utilization and long-term operating economics through this platform. Though still a concept, Lunar demonstrates the Midsize platform's potential for future autonomous and commercial use.

The Midsize platform is engineered to deliver vehicles starting below $50,000, aiming to enhance efficiency and performance while maintaining Lucid’s luxury standards.

The company also detailed its next-generation Atlas electric drive unit and showcased planned software updates, including an in-vehicle AI assistant.

“While the Midsize platform fundamentally improves unit economics in the mid-term, near-term progress is driven by scaling Gravity, disciplined capital deployment, and diversified revenue streams that accelerate our path to sustainable profitability and positive free cash flow,” said Lucid CFO Taoufiq Boussaid.

Collaboration With Uber

Additionally, Lucid highlighted its strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) , which is set to deploy Midsize platform vehicles at a scale similar to its Gravity robotaxi program.

This collaboration aims to bolster Lucid’s market presence and accelerate its path to profitability through innovative vehicle designs and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Short Sellers Pile On To Lucid

Short interest in Lucid ticked up in the latest reporting period, rising from 44.08 million to 44.30 million shares — representing 52.89% of publicly available shares sold short, with shorts needing roughly 6.9 days to cover at current trading volumes.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is currently facing challenges, with the Consumer Discretionary sector ranking as the bottom performer today. The sector is down 1.58%, reflecting a broader trend of declining stock prices across major indices, which may be impacting Lucid’s performance.

The stock is currently trading 0.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 5% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while struggling with longer-term trends. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 53.63%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, suggesting a challenging market environment.

The RSI is at 54.75, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.0922, with its signal line at -0.1961, indicating a bullish crossover. This combination suggests that while the stock is not in an overbought or oversold condition, there is potential for upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $12

: $12 Key Support: $9.50

Sector Performance

Lucid operates within the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is currently the bottom-performing sector, down 1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the sector has declined by 5.10%, indicating ongoing challenges that may be affecting investor sentiment.

The stock’s performance today, down 6.56% (at publication), suggests it is underperforming relative to the sector, which may indicate company-specific concerns amid broader market weakness. With the sector ranked 10 out of 11, traders should be cautious about potential volatility in the near term.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : -225 cents (Down from -200 cents)

: -225 cents (Down from -200 cents) Revenue Estimate: $497.11 million (Up from $235.05 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $25. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Lowers Target to $14 on Feb. 25)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $14 on Feb. 25) Morgan Stanley : Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $10 on Dec. 8, 2025)

: Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $10 on Dec. 8, 2025) Stifel: Hold (Lowers Target to $17 on Nov. 17, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lucid Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 2.68) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Lucid Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak momentum score, indicating that the stock is struggling to keep pace with the market. Investors should remain cautious as the company navigates a challenging environment while attempting to leverage its innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.02% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.02% Weight GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL): 200.10% Weight

Significance: Because Lucid carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 6.56% at $9.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

