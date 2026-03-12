The ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has unleashed a scathing critique of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , accusing the defense contractor of technical dependency and ethical failure following a tragic military strike.

A ‘Hollow’ AI Powerhouse?

In a post on X, Burry argued that Palantir is fundamentally misrepresenting its technical capabilities. According to Burry, the company is “overpromising” its role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution while lacking proprietary foundations.

“PLTR is the one in over its head, dependent on companies like Anthropic because it has no real AI software of its own,” Burry stated.

The investor's bearish thesis suggests that Palantir acts more as a wrapper for external models like Anthropic's Claude rather than an independent innovator.

The Project Maven Controversy

The critique comes as Palantir's “Maven Smart System” faces intense scrutiny over a strike in Minab, Iran, which hit an elementary school and killed over 100 girls, according to the Independent report.

He suggested that by stripping away Anthropic’s proposed safety protocols to meet Pentagon demands, Palantir allowed a high-stakes failure that resulted in massive civilian casualties.

Market And Regulatory Fallout

The timing of Burry's comments is critical. The Pentagon recently designated Anthropic a “supply chain risk” after the startup refused to remove safety restrictions on its Claude model for military use.

This has left Palantir in a precarious position, as its flagship military tools are deeply integrated with Anthropic's technology.

PLTR Tumbles Nearly 15% In 2026

Shares of Palantir have declined 14.71% year-to-date, and it was down 7.76% over the last six months but higher by 94.23% over the year.

PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor value score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

