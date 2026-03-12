Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares surged 37.8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $1.75, following the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings release.

Q4 Profit Swing and Revenue Beat

Codexis reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.6 million, or 11 cents per share, reversing a $10.4 million loss, or 13 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Total fourth-quarter revenue increased 81% to $38.9 million, up from $21.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The figure topped the analyst estimate of $36.82 million by 5.69%.

The biotechnology company also reported a product gross margin of 65% for the quarter, up from 63% a year earlier.

Full-Year Results and 2026 Outlook

Codexis' full-year fiscal 2025 revenues rose 19% to $70.4 million.

According to the company, net loss narrowed to $44 million, or $0.50 per share, from $65.3 million, or $0.89 per share, in 2024.

The company stated that it held $78.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Codexis guided 2026 revenues of $72 million to $76 million, with cash sufficient to fund operations through end of 2027.

The company also noted that it is targeting a pharmaceutical licensing deal in the second half of 2026.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Codexis has a market capitalization of $114.71 million and a 52-week trading range of $3.87 to $0.96.

The protein engineering company's stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.87.

CDXS has dropped 53.99% over the past 12 months, underscoring challenges for its longer-term outlook.

Price Action: CDXS closed Wednesday’s regular session at $1.27, up 2.42%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is positioned about 10.7% above its 52-week low, close to the bottom of its yearly range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CDXS has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.