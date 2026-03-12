Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares are trending on Wednesday night.

TLYS rocketed 80.9% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $2.95 after the California-based retailer reported its first profitable fourth quarter since fiscal 2021.

What Does Q4 Results Say

Tilly’s reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, rebounding from a $13.7 million loss a year earlier. It marks a 55-cent-per-share turnaround.

Total comparable net sales, which measure revenue from established long-term retail locations or channels compared with the same period last year, surged 10.1%, with physical store comps up 10.3% and e-commerce comps rising 9.8%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also dropped $3.5 million from last year to 31.5% of net sales, reflecting tighter cost discipline.

Momentum Carries Into Fiscal 2026

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Tilly’s projected net sales are $119 million to $125 million. This implies an estimated comparable net sales growth of 16% to 22%.

The company expects a net loss of $10.1 million to $8.0 million, or 34 to 27 cents per share, with a near-zero effective tax rate.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Tilly’s has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, with a 52-week high of $3.60 and a 52-week low of $0.57.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of TLYS stands at 66.44.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 50.61%.

Currently, TLYS is positioned at about 35% of its 52-week range, placing it closer to the lower end than the top.

Price Action: The small-cap stock closed Wednesday's regular session up 3.16% at $1.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TLYS has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com

