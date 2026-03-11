Major U.S. indices ended Wednesday mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.61% to 47,417.27, the S&P 500 slipped 0.08% to 6,775.80, while the Nasdaq edged up 0.08% to 22,716.13.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath’s stock surged by 6.82%, closing at $12.38. The stock reached an intraday high of $12.42 and a low of $11.65, with a 52-week range of $19.84 to $9.38. The stock fell sharply by 7.67% to $11.43 in the after-hours trading.

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, reporting revenue of $481.11 million against estimates of $464.49 million, and adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents, surpassing the expected 26 cents.

For fiscal 2027, UiPath expects revenue of $1.754 billion to $1.759 billion, above the $1.744 billion estimate, and forecast first-quarter revenue of $395 million to $400 million versus the $394.03 million consensus. The board also authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program. The slower clip of full-year revenue growth led to the volatility in the stock on Wednesday.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius shares climbed 16.15%, closing at $112. The stock hit a high of $114.08 and a low of $104.49, with a 52-week range of $141.10 to $18.31. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped 2.67% to $109.01.

The increase followed a strategic partnership announcement with Nvidia, which will invest $2 billion into Nebius, showcasing confidence in their AI technology capabilities.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor saw a 24.88% increase, closing at $10.84. The stock’s intraday high was $10.88, with a low of $8.72, and a 52-week range of $17.79 to $1.52. The stock dropped 4.05% to $10.40 in extended trading.

The rise came after the company launched new products in its 5th generation GeneSiC silicon carbide power semiconductor platform, targeting AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

Bumble’s stock increased by 1.07%, closing at $2.84. It reached a high of $2.99 and a low of $2.82, with a 52-week range of $8.63 to $2.61. The stock jumped 21.83% to $3.46 in the after-hours trading.

The dating website operator reported fourth-quarter revenue of $224.17 million, beating the $221.3 million consensus estimate, while posting a loss of $4.06 per share versus expectations for earnings of 24 cents, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue declined 14.3% year over year, with paying users falling 20.5% to 3.3 million, while average revenue per paying user rose 7.9% to $22.20.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $209 million to $213 million, roughly in line with the $210.89 million estimate.

Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s stock jumped 19.42%, closing at $38.86. The stock hit a high of $39.95 and a low of $31.92, with a 52-week range of $55.74 to $29.55.

The surge followed reports of a takeover bid by a Qatari-backed investment fund, valuing the company at $47 per share, a significant premium over its morning trading levels.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Bumble stock has a Momentum in the 2nd percentile and Growth in the 9th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Arsenii Palivoda on Shutterstock.com