U.S. stock futures declined on Wednesday following Tuesday’s mixed close. Futures of the major benchmark indices were lower amid the ongoing Iran-U.S. war.

The February Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis, a slight acceleration from January’s 0.2% increase.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, edged up 0.2% for the month. On a year-over-year basis, both the headline inflation rate and the core index remained steady, posting annual gains of 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed its largest-ever emergency release of oil reserves to curb soaring crude prices, exceeding the 182 million barrels released by member countries after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.16%, and the two-year bond was at 3.59%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 99.4% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in March.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.18% S&P 500 -0.08% Nasdaq 100 -0.07% Russell 2000 -0.45%

Stocks In Focus

Oracle

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) jumped 10.71% in premarket on Wednesday following upbeat financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on Tuesday after the market closed.

ORCL maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Domo

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DOMO maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Decent Holding

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) rose 6.37% as its subsidiary Suncare signed an agreement with a regional senior care operator to expand its AI-enabled community healthcare network in China.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DXST maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) plunged 15.35% after pricing a public offering of 97.5 million common shares at $1.90 per share on Tuesday, generating gross proceeds of $185.25 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that KOS maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) dropped 9.28% after lowering its full-year guidance following a third-quarter miss.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AVAV maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Cues From Last Session

Only communication services and information technology sectors rose slightly on Tuesday, whereas other S&P 500 sectors declined amid a mixed close.

Insights From Analysts

Professor Jeremy Siegel's outlook for the U.S. economy and stock market is a study in contrasting signals. While he acknowledges that a market correction of greater than 10% is now “much more likely” due to escalating geopolitical tensions with Iran, he maintains that the underlying economic fundamentals remain “very strong.”

The most striking development is the divergence between stagnant payroll growth and rising GDP. Siegel interprets this not as a sign of recession, but as a “sharp rise in productivity” likely driven by artificial intelligence and automation.

He notes, “If firms are producing the same—or more—output with fewer workers, that is the classic definition of a productivity surge.”

For equity investors, this efficiency is a “very favorable development” as it supports corporate margins and earnings growth.

Although rising oil prices present a supply shock risk, Siegel believes the economy is resilient enough to avoid a bear market. He concludes that if geopolitical pressures ease even slightly, “the market could be poised for a powerful rebound.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Wednesday.

The monthly U.S. federal budget for February will be out by 2:00 p.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 2.06% to hover around $85.17 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.24% to hover around $5,180.73 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.08% higher at the 98.9050 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.83% lower at $69,683.66 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng and India’s Nifty 50 indices declined. While Australia's ASX 200, China’s CSI 300, Japan's Nikkei 225, and South Korea's Kospi indices rose. European markets were also mostly lower in early trade.

