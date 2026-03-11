Heavy-duty truck maker Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) jumped 26.54% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $2.05.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Ohio-based company closed the regular session down 2.99% at $1.62. Year-to-date, shares are up about 7%.

Shares Surge Despite Earnings Miss

The stock surged in extended trading despite missing fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Commercial Vehicle Group reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.18 per share, missing analysts' expectations of a $0.15 per share loss by 20%.

Revenue of the company totaled $154.8 million, down 5.2% from a year earlier due to softer demand in North America. However, the revenue still came in 5.24% above analysts' estimate of $147.05 million.

Operating loss narrowed sharply to $1.8 million from $5.3 million year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization surged 155.6% to $2.3 million.

Free cash flow of Commercial Vehicle Group rose $7.9 million to $8.8 million.

In the third quarter of 2025, Commercial Vehicle Group also fell short of expectations on both earnings per share and revenue.

Annual Results And Outlook

Full-year revenue of CVGI also declined 10.3% to $649 million on softer North American Class 8 production.

According to the company, free cash flow surged $21.5 million year-over-year to $34.0 million, while total debt declined $29.1 million compared to year-end 2024.

CEO James Ray said: “We are encouraged by the resilience and consistency seen in our fourth quarter results.”

In his statement, Ray also highlighted a 190-basis-point improvement in gross margin and a $4.8 million reduction in full-year selling, general, and administrative expenses.

For the full-year 2026, CVGI projected net sales between $660 million and $700 million. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA of $24 million to $30 million and positive free cash flow.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The commercial vehicle components supplier has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and a 52-week range of $0.81 to $2.10.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of CVGI stands at 48.06.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has fallen 9.50%.

Commercial Vehicle Group is currently positioned at about 62.8% of its annual range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CVGI has a negative price trend across all time frames.

