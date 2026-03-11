Robinhood Markets Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:HOOD) strategic pivot from a retail trading platform to a comprehensive financial ecosystem is paying off, with its new banking division crossing $1 billion in deposits just four months after its launch.

A Major Banking Milestone

The $1 billion threshold, reached via 65,000 funded customers, marks a rapid ascent for Robinhood Banking following its November 2025 rollout. CEO Vlad Tenev announced the achievement on X, celebrating the platform’s successful expansion into the core territory of traditional finance.

“Robinhood Banking just crossed $1B in deposits from 65K funded customers,” Tenev stated. “Huge milestone — and the team is just getting started.”

Paving The Way For The Platinum Card

By offering lucrative perks—such as 10% cash back on hotels and a complimentary Gold subscription—the card aims to lock affluent, younger consumers deeper into Robinhood's platform.

As users consolidate their checking, savings, and credit needs, the $1 billion in deposits serves as a strong foundational base for this higher-tier spending ecosystem.

Building The Financial ‘Super App’

The integration of banking, premium credit, and high-yield savings forms the core of Tenev’s broader goal for the company.

Robinhood is rapidly expanding its product suite, which now includes a booming prediction markets division that traded over 12 billion event contracts in 2025. Tenev has been vocal about his vision for a “Super App,” explicitly stating his desire to capture 100% of a user’s financial life on Robinhood.

With deposits surging and premium products hitting the market, the platform once known solely for commission-free stock trading is solidifying its position as a full-service financial powerhouse.

HOOD Tumbles Over 30% In 2026

Shares of Robinhood have declined 30.57% year-to-date, and it was down 33.14% over the last six months but higher by 120.40% over the year.

HOOD maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

