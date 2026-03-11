The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a slight easing in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% during the session as crude oil's sharp sell-off triggered a broad risk-on rotation, offering relief after one of the most volatile weeks for equity markets since the Iran war began.

Trump stated on Monday that the Iran conflict may be nearing its end, though Iranian authorities signaled continued readiness to fight following additional strikes near the Persian Gulf.

On the economic data front, U.S. existing home sales climbed by 1.7% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 4.09 million in February, compared to market estimates of 3.89 million. U.S. private employers added an average of 15,500 jobs a week during the four weeks ending Feb. 21.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, health care and utilities stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, communication services and information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 34 points to 47,706.51 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.21% to 6,781.48, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% at 22,697.10 during Tuesday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 27.9, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 27.7.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

