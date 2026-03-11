GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) rose 35.14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $0.30 following the company's announcement that it had retained Roth Capital Partners LLC as its financial advisor.

Roth Capital to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

Roth Capital, a California-based, full-service investment bank that provides strategic and financial advisory services to growth companies and their investors, will assist GEE Group's Board of Directors and its Mergers and Acquisitions Committee in evaluating unsolicited expressions of interest already received from various parties, as well as other strategic alternatives available to the company, according to the company's press release.

GEE Group cautioned that no assurance exists that the review will result in any transaction.

Board to Consider Business Combination Offers

Derek E. Dewan, Chairman and CEO of GEE Group, stated that the board “will consider any bona fide offer regarding a business combination, acquisition, or other transaction” it believes will enhance shareholder value.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

GEE Group, which is a provider of specialized staffing solutions, has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, with a 52-week high of $0.27 and a 52-week low of $0.17.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.83.

JOB has gained 2.32% over the past 12 months.

The stock of the Florida-based company is currently positioned at 60% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session down 2.13% at $0.23.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that JOB has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Summit Art Creations on Shutterstock.com

