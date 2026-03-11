Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

Shares of the software company jumped 39.27% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $6.10 following the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release.

EPS Beat Drives After-Hours Surge

Domo reported fourth-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share, well above the expected loss of 17 cents per share. This represents a beat of 117.65% over the estimate.

Revenue for the Utah-based company rose $855,000 from $78.77 million in the same period last year.

In the third quarter, Domo reported revenue of $79.4 million.

The company also beat earnings per share estimates in the previous two quarters of fiscal 2026.

Domo's management also projected fiscal 2026 EPS in a range of -$0.11 to -$0.07 per share.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

DOMO has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.17.

The market capitalization of the cloud-native data experiences platform stands at $182.65 million, with its shares reaching a 52-week high of $18.49 and a low of $3.45.

DOMO has fallen 45.59% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is at about 6.2% of its 52-week range, very close to the annual low.

Domo's long-term trend and weak position indicate that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors take significant action.

Price Action: The small-cap stock closed regular session up 2.58% at $4.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DOMO has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.