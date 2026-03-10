Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

GLW edged higher in after-hours trading on Tuesday, rising 0.68% to $137.15.

The multinational technology company, which leverages expertise in glass science, ceramics and optical physics, closed the regular session up 5.56% at $136.22.

What's Driving The Rally?

The stock move came as investor interest spiked as AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) unveiled a sweeping $250 billion U.S. connectivity investment commitment. Corning is a major supplier to AT&T.

AT&T CEO John Stankey announced the long-term investment commitment, citing a “most conducive” regulatory environment for infrastructure spending.

“Today, we’re committing more than $250 billion to increase U.S. connectivity competitiveness and expand access to AT&T’s leading fiber and wireless networks,” Stankey said.

Why Corning Is in Focus

The AT&T announcement carries direct supply-chain implications for the New York-based company.

In 2024, AT&T signed a multi-year purchase agreement with Corning to supply next-generation fiber, cable and connectivity solutions to expand AT&T's broadband footprint, which positions GLW as a critical upstream supplier.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Corning has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, with a 52-week high of $162.10 and a 52-week low of $37.31.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of GLW stands at 53.23.

Over the past 12 months, the large-cap stock has risen sharply, posting a gain of 202.64%.

Currently, GLW's stock is trading roughly 79.27% above its 52-week low, putting it closer to the top of its annual range than the bottom.

With a strong Momentum in the 96th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GLW has a positive price trend across all time frames.

