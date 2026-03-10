ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood is projecting a massive shift in global markets, predicting that post-war Iran and a transition into the “electric vehicle realm” will send oil prices plunging as geopolitical tensions ease.

The ‘Coiled Spring’ Of The Middle East

In her latest “In The Know” episode, Wood highlighted a 90% drop in Iranian missile and drone activity, suggesting the regime has been significantly diminished. This cooling of conflagration aligns with President Donald Trump's recent characterization of the conflict as “very complete.”

Wood views Iran's young, well-educated population as a “coiled spring” ready to explode into the global tech economy once freed from repressive constraints.

“You’ve got a coiled spring in terms of a population just really wanting to join this very exciting world, especially the world of technology and innovation,” Wood stated.

Tesla And The $50 Oil Forecast

Central to Wood’s thesis is the collapse of traditional energy dominance. She argues that the Middle East is aggressively diversifying because leaders recognize the impending dominance of autonomous mobility.

Wood predicts oil, currently near $90, could drop “below $50 per barrel, and perhaps much lower over the next 5 to 10 years.”

Palantir And The AI ‘PC Moment’

Wood noted that enterprise platforms like Palantir are helping companies navigate “all-at-once” moments in automation, driving a “step function increase” in productivity that could reach 5% annually.

By combining Trump's signals of regional peace with the rapid adoption of AI, Wood suggests the market is climbing a “wall of worry” toward a technology-driven boom.

TSLA, PLTR Underperform In 2026

Shares of Tesla have declined 11.35% year-to-date, it was up 14.90% over the last six months and 51.78% over the year.

TSLA maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Meanwhile, Palantir was down 11.99% YTD, 3.65% in the last six months, and higher by 84.23% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor value ranking.

