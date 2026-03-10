Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives has issued a ringing endorsement for the tech sector's heavyweights, suggesting that the current market landscape offers a generational buying opportunity.

The ‘Garage Sale’ Moment

In a conversation with Schwab Network, Ives characterized the recent trading levels of industry titans as an anomaly, specifically highlighting two major players in the artificial intelligence race.

According to Ives, the skepticism surrounding the immediate return on investment (ROI) of AI is misplaced. He believes the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is not a distant prospect but a current reality that is beginning to reflect in corporate balance sheets.

AI Monetization Takes Center Stage

The shift from speculative interest to tangible revenue is the primary driver behind this bullish outlook.

“We believe the AI Revolution is just beginning to hit its stride,” Ives stated, noting that the infrastructure build-out is creating a “massive wave of spending” that will benefit those at the top of the stack.

Enterprise Demand Surges

Ives added that enterprise spending on AI is accelerating rather than slowing down. For Palantir, the demand for its bootcamps has translated into significant contract wins, while Microsoft continues to leverage its partnership with OpenAI to dominate the cloud landscape.

He concluded that while some investors fear a bubble, the fundamentals tell a different story of structural growth.

For those looking at the long-term horizon, he views the current valuation dips as a strategic entry point before the next leg of the “AI bull market” takes hold.

MSFT, PLTR Underperform In 2026

Shares of Microsoft have declined 15.35% year-to-date, 17.86% over the last six months, and were up only 4.09% over the year.

MSFT maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Meanwhile, Palantir was down 11.99% YTD, 3.65% in the last six months, and higher by 84.23% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor value ranking.

