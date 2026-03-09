U.S. equities closed higher after a volatile session, buoyed by President Donald Trump‘s remarks suggesting the conflict with Iran might be nearing its end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.5% higher at 47,740.80, while the S&P 500 added 0.83% to 6,795.99 and the Nasdaq climbed 1.38% to 22,695.94.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health saw its stock soar by 40.79%, closing at $22.16. The stock hit an intraday high of $23.51 and a low of $20.97, with a 52-week range between $70.43 and $13.74.

This surge follows Novo Nordisk’s decision to sell its weight-loss drug through Hims & Hers’ telehealth platform, resolving a legal dispute over patent violations.

Roku’s stock dipped slightly by 0.40%, closing at $100.17. The day’s trading saw a high of $100.25 and a low of $94.88, with a 52-week high of $116.66 and a low of $52.43. T

The minor decline comes after Roku announced the addition of Apple TV to its Premium Subscriptions, aiming to enhance viewer engagement.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle’s shares fell by 0.92%, closing at $151.56. The stock’s intraday high was $152, with a low of $146.43, and a 52-week range from $345.72 to $118.86.

The stock fell as analysts cut price targets ahead of Oracle’s upcoming earnings, citing potential margin pressure despite expected revenue growth.

Autozi Internet Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi’s stock skyrocketed by 146.40%, closing at $0.65. The stock reached a high of $0.89 and a low of $0.51, with a 52-week range of $69 to $0.26. The stock fell 2.92% to $0.63 in after-hours trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation’s stock increased by 5.13%, closing at $10.04. The day’s high was $10.06, with a low of $9.14, and a 52-week range between $20.95 and $4.96. The stock rose 3.59% to $10.40 in extended trading.

Joby Aviation said it was selected for the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, allowing it to begin early U.S. operations in 10 states in 2026 ahead of FAA certification. The move could accelerate its path to commercial air-taxi service and deployment of its Superpilot autonomous platform.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Oracle stock has a Momentum in the 12th percentile and Value in the 15th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com